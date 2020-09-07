Adam O’Dell’s Green Zone Ratings system is now live on Money & Markets, but we know from your emails that you want more detail.



You want to be sure that you’re making the most of it.

Before I explain how to access the ratings, I’ll share a brief overview of the system.

Adam began crafting Green Zone Ratings long before joining our team as Chief Investment Strategist. He spent years perfecting his algorithms, which you can use to analyze more than 8,000 stocks.

And all that hard work has created stock analysis that is easy to understand.

The system does all the math for us, but Green Zone Ratings boil down to six essential factors:

Momentum Size Volatility Value Quality Growth

If you want to learn more about each of these factors, check out my recent interview with Adam, here.

Now let’s get into how you can find out your favorite stocks’ Green Zone Ratings today.

How to Use Green Zone Ratings

Using the Green Zone Ratings system is simple. Here’s a step-by-step guide using Amazon.com Inc. (NYSE: AMZN) stock as an example.

1. The first thing you’ll want to do is go to www.moneyandmarkets.com. Once you are on our homepage, look for the search bar in the top right corner of the page.

If you are on a mobile device, you can use the search function on the dropdown menu.

2. Type in a company name (Amazon) or stock ticker symbol (AMZN) to find the stock.

3. Click on the company name under “Popular Symbols” to bring up that stock’s information page. It should look like this:

And just like that, you can see more than 8,000 stocks’ Green Zone Ratings!

Each stock earns an overall rating that falls into one of five categories:

Strong Bullish (81-100)

Bullish (61-80)

Neutral (41-60)

Bearish (21-40)

High-Risk (0-20)

We’ve also included an “action to take” with each stock depending on where it lands on the spectrum. To learn more about these rankings and what each action means, check out the table below:

If you click on the “Expand Detail” button under the stock’s overall rating, you can see a breakdown of how the stock ranks using Adam’s six factors. You’ll also see which factors are boosting the stock’s rating — or dragging it down.

This should be enough to get you started with our Green Zone Ratings system. We hope you’ll use it to run some of your favorite stocks through the system to see how they stack up.

If you have any questions about Green Zone Ratings, or if you have a stock that you would love some further analysis on, shoot us an email at feedback@moneyandmarkets.com.

Keep your eyes on Money & Markets as we continue to provide you with the keys to safe, profitable investing.