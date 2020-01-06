Weiss: 4 Urgent Steps for Investors in Case of War With Iran

I’m in a state of alarm and high alert.

If you’re not, you should be.

The aftershocks of what just happened in Iraq are rippling across the world and are a millennial game-changer for your investments.

Gold has taken off like a rocket, busting cleanly through its August peak and hitting brand-new six-year highs.

Oil prices have exploded higher, with Brent crude up 2.4% this morning alone on top of a 3% surge on Friday … carrying it past the $70-per-barrel mark for the first time in six months.

Bitcoin, considered the ultimate digital safe haven, has bounced sharply off its critical support level.

The Japanese yen, a prominent safe-haven currency, has also made important gains.

But This U.S-Iran Crisis Has Barely Begun!

Just in the last 24 hours …

Iran has abandoned the last vestiges of its agreement to limit its nuclear weapons program …

Iraq’s Shia lawmakers have voted unanimously to expel all American forces from their country …

The American-led coalition in Iraq and Syria has suspended its campaign against the Islamic State …

Hundreds of thousands of Iranians have taken to the street — in mourning for their slain general and screaming for revenge against America …

U.S. President Donald Trump has just announced that we have pinpointed 52 targets in Iran — one for each of the 52 American hostages held at the U.S. Embassy in Tehran 41 years ago …

He has threatened to slap sanctions on Iraq and vowed that we’re not leaving unless they pay us back for the air base we built there, and …

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has now vowed to attack Iran’s leaders directly if they decide to retaliate.

What Next?

First, don’t expect the folks in Tehran to start wreaking world havoc immediately.

They know that the U.S. has, by far, the biggest and most powerful military on the planet. They know our defense budget is 33 times larger than their own. They also know Trump is probably not bluffing.

But that doesn’t mean they’re powerless … or that they won’t act in good time.

Quite to the contrary, they have virtual military and political control of Iraq and Syria.

They have nearly full sway over the most powerful Shiite political parties, militias and terrorists in the world today — not only all across the Middle East, but also in Africa, Europe and Asia.

Their global operations seem to have no boundaries, including alleged attacks over the years in Bahrain, India, Israel, Kenya, Argentina, Thailand, France and Denmark, just to name a few.

Needless to say, precisely what happens next is impossible to know. But here’s …

The Iran War Scenario That Keeps Me up at Night

First, Iran and its proxies mount closely coordinated attacks on the most vulnerable U.S. military installations and other assets around the world. This is not a question of “if.” It’s merely a matter of when and where.

Second, the U.S. retaliates with air strikes on select targets in Iran. This is also as close to certain as one can get.

Which targets? A likely choice is Iran’s nuclear facilities.

They’ve already been pinpointed in a fully mapped-out plan of action that’s long been advocated by former National Security Adviser John Bolton, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Saudi king Salman and many others.

Third, whether Trump decides to choose those same targets or not, there can be little doubt that Tehran’s religious, political and military leaders will move heaven and earth to retaliate.

They will call upon their two powerful allies — Russia and China — to come to their defense.

They will assassinate U.S. generals and diplomats overseas.

They might even orchestrate terror attacks on American soil.

And it’s not unreasonable to expect that the entire world will be plunged into a unique kind of turmoil that makes 9/11 and its aftermath seem tame by comparison.

This nightmare is not only mine; it’s everyone’s.

I pray it’s wrong — hopefully an overreaction to an isolated, freak event that just happened to usher in the new decade.

But in case it is right, or partially right …

The Time Is Now for All Investors to Take Four Urgent Protective Steps

STEP 1: Buy gold. At just $1,578 per ounce this morning, it’s grossly undervalued. That was true before the events of the last few days. It’s even more true in light of the dangers that have now burst into view — let alone those bound to appear very soon.

Plus, if you want specific trading recommendations to multiply your gold profits by several orders of magnitude,

STEP 2: Allocate a small portion of your safe-haven assets to Bitcoin and our highest-rated altcoins.

STEP 3: Begin immediately to shore up your capacity to generate a lot more steady income with a lot less risk.

STEP 4: Stay safe. That includes not only a big cash cushion in your portfolio … but also your physical safety. Review carefully the safety precautions recommended by NOAA and the overseas travel advisories by the U.S. State Department.

Then watch your inbox for our updates more closely than ever!

With the rapid escalation and acceleration of events we can already see unfolding, our alerts are bound to be more frequent — and more urgent — than ever before.

Good luck and God bless!

Martin D. Weiss, PhD

Founder, Weiss Ratings and Weiss Research