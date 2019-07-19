A British-flagged oil tanker has been seized by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard as tensions in the Middle East continue to rise, according to reports from the Iranian media and other outlets. Later Friday, news broke about a second tanker, the Mesdar, being seized by Iran, this one flying a Liberian flag.

The owners of the ship, the Stena Impero, say they have been unable to contact the vessel, which was reportedly heading for Saudi Arabia but is now “heading north toward Iran.”

There are reportedly 23 personnel on board the Stena Impero, which was approached by “unidentified small crafts and a helicopter” in the Strait of Hormuz, a hotly contested waterway where a third of the world’s oil supply passes through.

Iran state media confirmed the Revolutionary Guard has “captured a British tanker in the Persian Gulf,” and that the ship was “violating international regulations.”

The news comes on the heels of Britain seizing an Iranian tanker, the Grace 1, earlier this month, reportedly for smuggling oil. Iran of course promised to retaliate for the seizure.

U.S. President Donald Trump weighed in, hailing a “close alliance” with Britain.

“We have a very close alliance with the United Kingdom. We always have,” he told reporters at the White House.

Trump also said the latest incident proves him right about Iran.

“This only goes to show what I’m saying about Iran. Trouble. Nothing but trouble,” he said. “It goes to show you I was right about Iran.”

The news sent the price of oil rising, with West Texas Intermediate up 1% to $55.98 just before the close.

A statement from Northern Marine Managment, which owns the Stena Impero: