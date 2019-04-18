GOP Congressman Warns: Don’t Mess With AOC, ‘She’s Smart’

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez got support from a surprising source this week: Kentucky Rep. James Comer, a Republican, who warned his GOP colleagues that they are inviting trouble by messing with the freshman firebrand from New York.

“A lot of Republicans are making a mistake picking on her,” Comer said.

Comer also said Ocasio-Cortez is smart and has a “movement of millenials” behind her, and that Republicans who wish to tangle with her may regret that decision. Comer’s comments came while making an appearance on “Hey, Kentucky,” a political show in the state hosted by a Democrat sports radio host, Matt Jones, a former lawyer who is considering taking on Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for his Senate seat in 2020.

Rep. Andy Barr, also of Kentucky, recently invited Ocasio-Cortez to the Bluegrass State to tour a coal mine so she can see the real-life consequences her Green New Deal plan would have on the lives of coal miners, essentially ending the industry altogether.

