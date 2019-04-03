Job growth hit an 18-month low in March as signs the hiring boom is running out of steam continue to grow, according to a report Wednesday from ADP and Moody’s Analytics.

Private payrolls increased just 129,000 for the month, far below the 173,000 economists surveyed by Dow Jones had predicted. The bad news was offset somewhat by higher revisions for February’s job gains, which rose from 183,000 to 197,000.

In all, March was the worst month for job creation since September of 2017, when there were just 111,000 new jobs.

