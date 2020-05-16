Prosperity Research’s Marijuana Market Update is a podcast featuring Banyan Hill Publishing’s top cannabis analysts, who break down the latest industry news and investment advice.

On this week’s episode, John Ross steps in for Matt Badiali again and gives you some reasons to avoid two of the cannabis industry’s most recognizable names: Tilray Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY) and Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB)

Tilray reported a huge earnings loss earlier this week that is a bad omen for an already struggling company.

Aurora completed a reverse stock split — another sign of the company’s struggles, but its strong earnings report (which came out after this podcast was produced) sent the stock soaring Friday.

Read about Aurora’s earnings and how Ross thinks you should play them here.

