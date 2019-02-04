JPMorgan: Fed’s Reversal Should Delay Recession Past 2020

Apart from the immediate implications, the Fed’s adjustments may warrant changes to JPMorgan’s previous outline that investors should consider moving fully to neutral and tilting defensive in the second half of 2019 to reposition for “durable challenges in 2020,” the firm said.

“If the Fed is less spooked by full employment, more tolerant of an inflation overshoot and less anxious to reach restrictive policy, then 2020 might not be a year to think about recession and so late 2019/early 2020 would be premature to position defensively cross-asset,” strategists led by John Normand wrote in a note dated Feb. 1.

Many global measures of assets are pricing in slower economic growth than the current pace, the report said, including on risk premiums: