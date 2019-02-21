JPMorgan Projects Just 1.5% GDP Growth This Quarter

JPMorgan & Chase economists are projecting just 1.5 percent GDP growth for the first quarter of 2019, and trimming its fourth-quarter 2018 growth behind slowed business spending.

The bank’s economists previously expected 1.6 percent fourth-quarter growth, but revised it lower to 1.4 percent after Thursday’s durable goods release, which was up 1.2 percent due mostly to a big increase in orders for planes.

However, core capital goods orders moved down 0.7 percent in December, meaning real annualized capital goods spending growth was near zero in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan expects a slight pickup in the first quarter of 2019. Economists expect fourth-quarter growth to top out just above 2 percent.

Durable goods inventory data also fell short of expectations at about $31 billion annual rate in the fourth quarter. Growth was trimmed from 1.75 percent to 1.5 percent. Domestic demand apparently doesn’t look good after December’s retail sales decline.

A second-quarter pickup is expected to send growth to 2.25 percent due to a boost in consumer spending now that the government shutdown — which delayed much of January’s numbers — has ended.

