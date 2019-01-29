JPMorgan Co-President Daniel Pinto says that December’s market meltdown that wiped out much of the year’s gains will be a recurring feature of the trading environment for the foreseeable future.

“Some asset managers, they see these dips driven by volatility as an opportunity to add risk, but overall, they’re all slightly under-invested.”

“Over time, you will probably see several more market events like we saw in December,” Pinto said last week in at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

December’s massive sell-off saw the S&P 500 sink into bear market territory on Christmas Eve and it was the worst December for stocks since 1931 amid concerns over the ongoing trade war and a global economic slowdown.

Things have bounced back here in late January, but we should be prepared for further volatility, Pinto says. Thanks to an aging economic boom and market structure changes, the pattern of volatility is likely to continue through 2019.

Per CNBC: