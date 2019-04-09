JPMorgan: Investors Looking at Wrong Yield Curve

The yield curve between the 10-year and 3-month Treasury yield inverted, which has long been considered one of the best indicators of an impending recession.

But what if you’ve been looking at the wrong yield curve altogether?

JPMorgan seems to think so.

Per Bloomberg:

There’s concern that the recent inversion of the yield curve is a sell signal for the market, but critically there’s an average 18-month lag between such a move and the onset of a recession, Mislav Matejka said in a note to investors Monday. The strategist recommends looking at the spread between the 10-year and 2-year Treasury yields — which is about 18 basis points away from inversion — instead of using the inverted 10-year and 3-month Treasury yield difference that has stock traders on edge.