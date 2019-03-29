Top White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Friday he wants the Fed to “immediately” cut its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points, or 0.5 percent.

Kudlow said he is simply repeating what Trump has called for in the past himself: lower rates. However, there are growing worries of a recession and the last three recessions all had Fed rate cuts months before they started.

“I am echoing the president’s view — he has not been bashful about that view — he would also like the Fed to cease shrinking its balance sheet,” he said on CNBC on Friday. “I concur with that view.”

The Fed said last week it will be “patient” when considering future rate hikes and that there will likely be no hikes this year. The central bank as recently as December had two rate hikes planned for 2019. The Fed also said it will end its balance sheet roll-off this September in another move to appease the markets.

