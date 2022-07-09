Russia’s invasion of Ukraine spurred a natural gas crunch.

It left countries worldwide scrambling for a new supply source.

My team and I know that renewable energy is a massive, multi-decade mega trend. But implementing green tech takes time.

That means natural gas is still a primary source of electricity.

Countries are now looking for natural gas closer to home.

That leads me to the 100-rated Power Stock in this episode of The Stock Power Podcast.

This company produces and transports natural gas in South America.



South America’s Natural Gas Leader

Brazil is the largest country in South America, both in population and area.

But the largest consumer of natural gas in the region is its neighbor, Argentina.

Enerdata’s World Energy & Climate Statistics 2022 Yearbook stated that Argentina consumed 50 billion cubic meters of natural gas in 2021.

Brazil consumed 42 billion cubic meters.

In today’s podcast, I share a company that produces and distributes natural gas in Argentina with:

A stock that earns a perfect 100 on our Stock Power Ratings system!

on our Stock Power Ratings system! Annual sales that jumped 16% to $912 million from 2020 to 2021.

An outstanding one-year annual earnings-per-share (EPS) growth rate of 378.9%.

With the recent squeeze on the global supply, this natural gas stock will shine.

The Trend: South American Natural Gas Market Growth

From 2018 to 2020, use of natural gas in Latin America fell 2.1%.

Because it’s a primary source of electricity for a growing population, that decline will reverse soon:

The chart above shows Latin America’s natural gas consumption.

From 2020 to 2024, it will rise 8.5%! Levels haven’t reached those heights since 2018.

In this episode of The Stock Power Podcast, I share all the details about a “Strong Bullish” natural gas stock that earns a 100 overall rating! That means we expect it to beat the broader market by three times over the next 12 months.

Note: My colleague Adam O’Dell is super bullish on the renewable energy mega trend.

And while this company is stepping it up in Latin America, one tiny Silicon Valley company is using artificial intelligence (AI) software — Adam calls it the “Infinite Energy” platform — to unleash the largest untapped energy source in the world.

It’s set to usher in an era of cheap, abundant electricity unlike anything we’ve seen before.

We’re still in the early stages of this resource being unleashed. This breakthrough is set to disrupt the massive multitrillion-dollar global energy industry.

To find out more about Adam’s No. 1 stock involved in this energy revolution, click here to watch his “Infinite Energy” presentation now.

The Stock Power Podcast

Led by Adam O’Dell and a team of finance journalists, traders and experts, Money & Markets gives you the information you need to make money in any market.

You can listen to The Stock Power Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Google Podcasts. Make sure to subscribe and leave us a review.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos, including my weekly Marijuana Market Update.

Have something you want us to talk about? Email Feedback@MoneyAndMarkets.com and give us your thoughts.

Check out MoneyandMarkets.com, and sign up for our free newsletters that deliver you the guidance you need to make money — no matter what the market throws at you.

Also, follow me on Twitter.

Safe trading,

Matt Clark, CMSA®

Research Analyst, Money & Markets

Matt Clark is the research analyst for Money & Markets. He’s the host of our podcast, The Stock Power Podcast, as well as the Marijuana Market Update. He’s also a certified Capital Markets and Securities Analyst through the Corporate Finance Institute. Before joining the team, he spent 25 years as an investigative journalist and editor — covering everything from politics to business.