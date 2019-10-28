Known for speaking out and saying exactly what’s on his mind, billionaire Omega Advisors CEO Leon Cooperman told the world how he really feels about Elizabeth Warren in a recent, profanity-laced interview with Politico.

“I believe in a progressive income tax and the rich paying more. But this is the f—–g American dream she is s——g on.”

Warren has released one policy plan after another in her campaign to win the Democratic primary and go on to face incumbent President Donald Trump in the 2020 general election, and she plans to pay for her social programs and giveaways by hammering the rich with wealth taxes.

The big wealth tax Warren has proposed is 2% on earnings above $50 million, and 3% on earnings above $1 billion. The tax would pay for a wide range of perks and giveaways, including free public college, wiping out student loan debt, universal childcare, green energy, Medicare for All — of which she’s still $30 trillion short of paying for — and more.

And a wealth tax such as Warren’s is contrary to the American dream, according to Cooperman, who let fly against the Massachusetts senator in an article called “Corporate America Freaks Out Over Elizabeth Warren.”