This is the ‘Single Biggest Devastator’ for Your Retirement Plans

No one likes to think about long-term care in retirement, but it is a reality that can wreck your golden years if you aren’t prepared.

Over half (60%) of people over the age of 65 are going to need some form of long-term care, according to the U.S. Health and Human Services Department.

And when the time comes that you need in-home care or need to move into assisted living or a nursing home, having long-term care insurance can be a boon for you and your savings.

Here’s a further breakdown of what long-term care insurance entails, per CNBC:

More than 8 million Americans have long-term care insurance, according to the American Association of Long-Term Care Insurance.

However, the cost of that insurance is rising.

For example, Genworth Financial received approval last year to increase premiums on its LTC insurance business. The weighted average rate increase was 45%.

The increase is due to a number of factors, including the fact that companies underpriced their policies for years and misjudged how many would drop coverage, said Tom Henske, CFP and partner at New York-based Lenox Advisors.

Because of those rising premiums, some may opt for self-insurance, which means saving a pool of money to put towards long-term care. Coverage is also available through Medicaid, which has eligibility requirements.

However, despite the increases, Henske said he still advises clients to get some form of coverage.

Not being insured “can be the single biggest devastator of a financial plan,” he said.

Elder care is expensive. The annual national median cost of a private room in a nursing home was $100,375 in 2018, according to Genworth Financial. Assisted living ran about $48,000 a year and a home health aide was $50,336 a year.

‘Don’t wait’