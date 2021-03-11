For several months last year, I wondered how I was going to survive.

Being stuck at home was tough. Finding nightly entertainment became a huge chore.

That’s because I’m a sports junkie.

My love for sports started as a kid on dusty baseball diamonds and grass soccer pitches (or fields, as we Americans would call them).

It reached new heights when I covered college sports for a newspaper early in my journalism career.

But sports were nonexistent during the height of COVID-19.

No March Madness, no soccer, no nothing.

Now, sports are back, which is great.

What does this have to do with investing? I’ll tell you.

Something Happened At Work The Other Day

I’m surrounded by computer screens in my South Florida home office.

I look at charts, graphs and spreadsheets for the better part of my day … and I love that.

I run stocks through various filters to find buy signals and sell signals.

Well, last week something interesting happened.

For the first time in … well, since I’ve been doing this job … I got a buy signal on a sports-related stock.

It’s remarkable because there are so few sports entities that trade on public markets.

And while sports teams are fun to watch, they are rarely investable.

Manchester United’s Buy Signal

The stock that triggered the signal was Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU).

It’s a soccer (or football, depending on where you are) team that plays in the English Premier League (think the NFL but for European soccer).

The team has been around since 1878 and has seen a ton of success on the pitch.

In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, I’m going to tell you why MANU triggered the buy signal, but also why it’s not an investment for you.

