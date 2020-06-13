Prosperity Research’s Marijuana Market Update is a podcast featuring Banyan Hill Publishing’s top cannabis analysts, who break down the latest industry news and investment advice.

In this week’s episode, Matt Badiali breaks down Canopy Growth Corp.’s (NYSE: CGC) missteps last quarter. Despite these mistakes, Canopy (the largest cannabis company by market cap) is busy building out its retail lineup and branding — and, in the long haul, is still one of the best cannabis companies out there.

Also in today’s video, Matt discusses the commoditization of cannabis and how THC and CBD extracts will play a major role in the industry moving forward.

Check out Badiali’s insight into Canopy Growth below.

More About Matt Badiali

The Marijuana Market Update is a weekly podcast that will reveal insights into the cannabis industry from Banyan Hill Publishing's top analysts.

Matt Badiali is an investment researcher specializing in natural resources.

