Mark Cuban Mulls Independent Run, Says Trump Will Crush 2020 Dems

Billionaire entrepreneur, businessman, investor and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said in a recent interview that Donald Trump will steamroll all of the 2020 Democratic candidates, and “we’ll see” in regards to himself joining the fray as an Independent.

Cuban told CNBC’s Scott Wapner on the channel’s “Halftime Report” program there are a number of things that need to happen before he considers a 2020 bid.

“We’ll see what happens. It would take the perfect storm for me to do it,” the said. “There’s some things that could open the door, but I’m not projecting or predicting it right now.

“I still think there’s a real opportunity for somebody who is in the middle but has some charisma, has the ability to relate to both sides but is not a politician. The reality is people don’t trust politicians.”

Cuban said “nobody right now” when asked who he thinks has a chance among the 20-plus Democrats to defeat Trump.

“If you look at why people voted for Donald Trump, in my opinion, first and foremost it was because he wasn’t a politician,” Cuban said. “Politicians are the least trusted of every profession.”

Not even former Vice President Joe Biden, the likely front-runner?

“I like Vice President Biden. I think he’s smart and he could do a decent job, but I think it’s way too early to tell,” Cuban said.

Cuban said the Democrats are throwing a bunch of proposals against the wall knowing they are unrealistic (see: Elizabeth Warren), and basically nothing more than “headline porn.”

“I don’t think they believe what they’re proposing is passable,” he said.

Cuban, a main “shark” investor on ABC’s “Shark Tank” reality series who is worth about $4 billion, is well-known for his strong business acumen. He’s also co-written a book, “How to Win at the Sport of Business,” a sort of tell-all where he chronicles his rise to be one of the most prominent, outspoken owners in all of major professional sports.

Cuban said he is opposed to trickle-down economics Republicans generally push, but he’s also firmly opposed to trickle-down taxation and “wealth taxes” that a number of Democrats are pushing.

“I think that trickle-down economics is a failure,” he said. “I think trickle-down taxation is just as big a failure.”

Cuban has previously discussed running for president as recently as the 2016 election, telling CNBC in an email exchange at the time that he could beat both Hillary Clinton and Trump, but ultimately decided he could have a larger impact doing other things.

