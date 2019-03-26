Opinion: Market Bulls Should Beware 2019’s ‘January Effect on Steroids’

The fourth quarter of 2018 was an awful time for Wall Street and investors, but the first three months of 2019 have been an entirely different story.

Investors have been in the mood to buy, pushing up prices. Is it a simple stock market recovery, or the “January effect” on steroids?

The January effect, simply put, is a seasonal increase in stock prices during the month of January. The trend of buying in January typically follows a December when investors engage in tax-loss harvesting to offset realized capital gains, prompting a sell-off. Another theory is that investors use year-end bonuses they get from work to buy up stocks in January.

So is that what has occurred, albeit over the course of the first three months of the year, rather than just the month of January?

According to DataTrek Research, yes.

Per CNBC:

This year’s effect was particularly overblown given the magnitude of the fourth-quarter’s sell-off and investors shouldn’t buy this comeback, according to Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research. Since 1950, January has averaged a gain of about 1 percent in January, according to the Stock Trader’s Almanac. “Our advice for Q2: Forget the last 90 days ever happened. The S&P 500’s 11 percent bounce YTD was basically a January Effect on steroids with a Fed policy change adding gasoline to that fire,” said Colas in a note to clients on Tuesday.