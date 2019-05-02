Sell in May and Go Away? Maybe Not This Year

The old stock market adage “sell in May and go away” is part of the “Best Six Months” strategy that has become legendary on Wall Street, and it basically means the best time to hold Dow Jones Industrial stocks is from Nov. 1 to April 30, and then switching into fixed income the other six months.

This strategy has dramatically outperformed the market from May 1 to Oct. 31, though not as strong recently, as the Dow has been up between May and November in five of the past six years.

Though, the overall strategy has paid off huge historically.

An investor putting $10,000 in the S&P 500 between May 1 and Oct. 31 from 1950 to present would have just $4,138, a loss of $5,862.

By comparison, an investor putting $10,000 into the S&P 500 from Nov. 1 to April 20 over the same time period would have a staggering gain of $2,836,350.

Yes, you read that right: $2,836,350 in gains for one period vs. a loss of $5,862 in the other.

Per CNBC:

“Thus far we have failed to find a similar trading strategy that even comes close over the past six decades,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, who runs Stock Trader’s Almanac. His father, Yale Hirsch, discovered this “Best Six Months” strategy back in 1986. What could possibly account for this outperformance? First, there are still clear seasonal trends in market trading, particularly around the summer. “It falls during a time when traders and investors prefer the golf course, beach or pool to the trading floor or computer screen,” Hirsch said. “Trading volume can decline throughout the summer and then, in September, there’s back-to-school, back-to-work and end-of-third-quarter portfolio window dressing that has caused stocks to sell off in September, making it the worst month of the year on average.”

October is traditionally a bad month for stocks as well, which Hirsch says is likely due to the Oct. 31 mutual fund deadline. Once the fourth quarter hits, end-of-the-year strategies drive stocks.