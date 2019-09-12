JPMorgan’s Market-Moving Quant Guru: ‘Once in a Decade’ Trade Is Here

JPMorgan’s market-moving quant guru Marko Kolanovic says the big rotation into value stocks should continue, sending markets higher into October and the rest of the year, especially if trade talks between the U.S. and China go well.

Kolanovic, the global head of the macro quantitative and derivatives at JPMorgan & Chase, came to this conclusion after looking at investor positioning, value names that have underperformed and the unwind of technical flows over the past month in stocks and bonds, which drove yields to record lows.

Kolanovic’s report notes that stocks should move higher through October and beyond, particularly with the Federal Reserve likely to cut its benchmark interest rate again in the coming weeks.

The movement from momentum to value stocks has been brewing for a while now. Markets have been practically flat since January and much of the gains the S&P 500 has seen have been in defensive sectors, or those with bond-like features and “secular growth” tech stocks. These stocks are now being sold and “incorrectly in our view, are deemed to be impermeable to economic woes,” Kolanovic wrote.