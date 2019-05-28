Kolanovic: ‘Trump Collar’ Holds Market Sell-off to 3% to 4% Losses

JPMorgan & Chase’s market-moving strategist, Marko Kolanovic, says the stock market is bound in a particular range by President Donald Trump, and a “Trump collar” on markets would likely be at worst a 3% to 4% sell-off

The Trump collar, or “Trump put,” as Kolanovic also called it recently, comes as the president reassures traders when equities are down, but also as he does things to worry investors when things are going well, said Kolanovic, the global head of macro quantitative and derivatives research for the world’s largest bank.

Kolanovic currently sees 3,000 for the S&P 500 by year end, about 6% higher than its current point.