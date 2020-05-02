Prosperity Research’s Marijuana Market Update is a new podcast featuring Banyan Hill Publishing’s Matt Badiali, who breaks down the latest cannabis industry news and investment advice.

The new podcast is a replacement for the original POTcast you are used to seeing here on Money & Markets after the host, Anthony Planas, took a new opportunity. We are terribly sad to see him go but we wish him the best — and we know he will crush it at his new job.

On this week’s episode, Badiali jumps into great news for those looking to pull the trigger on investing in the cannabis sector.

Badiali breaks down a chart of the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (Toronto: HMMJ). After bottoming mid-March around $4.81, HMMJ has risen to about $6.67 — a 39% rebound.

He then goes into Aphria Inc.’s (NYSE: APHA) sales, which have soared in its most recent quarter, another strong indicator for the marijuana market.

But the reasons for investing today go beyond chart wiggles and encouraging numbers. So tune in now for your full forecast and see why it’s “game on” in the cannabis sector.

Check back each Saturday morning for Prosperity Research’s Marijuana Market Update, here on Money & Markets. Also, be sure to subscribe to Prosperity Research’s YouTube channel where you can find other great investing content throughout the week.

More About Matt Badiali and the New Marijuana Market Update

The Marijuana Market Update is a weekly podcast that will reveal insights into the cannabis industry from Banyan Hill Publishing’s top analysts.

Matt Badiali is an investment researcher specializing in natural resources. He believes the best way to judge an investment is to look at it up close, from all angles. His training as a geologist has enabled him to identify red flags that are best seen on-site. If he’s interested in purchasing a mining stock, he wants to see firsthand how skilled the drilling crews are. And for the last decade, he’s applied this philosophy to uncover great profits.

Check out Badiali’s Real Wealth Strategist to get the inside line to natural resource stock picks including cannabis, zinc, steel, fertilizer and everything in between.

Share your concerns, comments and questions for Matt and the Money & Markets below.