Prosperity Research’s Marijuana Market Update is a podcast featuring Banyan Hill Publishing’s top cannabis analysts, who break down the latest industry news and investment advice.

On this week’s episode, Matt Badiali is back and ready to talk about Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s (NYSE: ACB) big one-day move in spite of the company’s overall woes.

Then, he breaks down which companies he sees as safer investment opportunities, including Canopy Growth Corp. (NYSE: CGC), Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) and Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE: IIPR).

More About Matt Badiali and the New Marijuana Market Update

Matt Badiali is an investment researcher specializing in natural resources. He believes the best way to judge an investment is to look at it up close, from all angles. His training as a geologist has enabled him to identify red flags that are best seen on-site. If he’s interested in purchasing a mining stock, he wants to see firsthand how skilled the drilling crews are. And for the last decade, he’s applied this philosophy to uncover great profits.

