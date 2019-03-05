McConnell: Senate Will Vote Against Trump’s Border Wall Declaration

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday he always hoped President Donald Trump wouldn’t declare a national emergency to build a U.S.-Mexico border wall, and confirmed the Senate has enough votes to block the move.

McCONNELL: “I was one of those hoping the president would not take the national emergency route.”

McConnell, R-Ky., said Trump will veto the resolution of disapproval and “in all likelihood,” the veto would be upheld by the House, which would need a two-thirds super majority to shoot down it down.

Per the Louisville Courier-Journal:

“I was one of those hoping the president would not take the national emergency route,” McConnell told reporters Monday in Louisville. “Once you decide to do that, I said I would support it, but I was hoping he wouldn’t take that particular path.”

The House voted 245-182 in support of the resolution blocking the president’s emergency declaration.

McConnell told reporters he was concerned future Democratic presidents would resort to an emergency declaration to bypass Congress and fund issues like climate change or gun control.

“That’s one reason I argued — obviously without success — to the president that he not take this route,” McConnell said. Trump declared a national emergency in February after Congress sent him a bipartisan funding bill that didn’t include his $5.7 billion demand for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. The emergency declaration allows him to free up billions from other sources to pay for the barrier, which he claims is necessary to reduce the flow of drugs and gang members into the country.