As campaign season for the 2020 presidential election ramps up, one of the biggest topics of debate is health care in the United States. Self-proclaimed “Democratic Socialist” Bernie Sanders and others have their “Medicare for All” proposals, a costly plan that would eliminate private insurance and provide government-run health care for any and all.

While free health care for all Americans sounds like a great idea, the biggest issue is how to actually pay for it. One study last year estimated the cost at over $32 trillion, and a lot of those funds would have to come from tax increases. Also, the federal government would naturally have to increase in size to take on the duties currently maintained by private insurance companies.

This sounds like a Republican’s nightmare, right?

Not for one former-GOP lawmaker and business owner, apparently. David Steil represented the 31st District in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for 15 years, and he claims to be as far from a socialist as is possible. But Steil believes there’s value to the controversial health plan.

Here is Steil’s argument for why more Americans, regardless of party affiliation, should consider supporting Medicare for All, per USA Today: