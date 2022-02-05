After blockbuster deals from Sony and Microsoft, video game stocks look lucrative.
Consumers spend billions every year on consoles, accessories, computers and games … and the market is always growing.
A recent study by Juniper Research found that the global video game market was worth $155.9 billion in 2020. It’s projected to grow to $268.8 billion by 2025 — a 72.4% expansion in just five years.
U.S. consumers accounted for $32 billion (20%) of those purchases in 2020 alone!
And the competition for market share just ramped up in the last few weeks.
In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, I tell you the best way to profit after Sony Group Corp. (NYSE: SONY) and Microsoft Corp.’s (Nasdaq: MSFT) massive acquisitions.
Sony vs. Microsoft: A New Video Game Stock War
The battle over the $155 billion global video game industry had a five-gallon tank of gasoline and a box of matches thrown on it the last few weeks.
In the span of a month, two of the biggest console developers spent nearly $75 billion to buy well-known video game creators.
Microsoft announced it was acquiring Activision Blizzard Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI) for nearly $70 billion. A few weeks later, Sony said it was spending $3.6 billion to buy privately held Bungie Inc.
And this could be the tip of the acquisition iceberg.
In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, I compare these two video game stock giants and tell you who the real winner in the video game wars is.
The Bull & The Bear
Led by Adam O’Dell and a team of finance journalists, traders and experts, Money & Markets gives you the information you need to protect your nest egg, grow your wealth and safeguard your financial well-being.
You can listen to The Bull & The Bear on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Google Podcasts. Make sure to subscribe and leave us a review.
Be sure to also subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos like my weekly Marijuana Market Update. You can find more investing insights from Adam and Green Zone Fortunes co-editor Charles Sizemore in our Ask Adam Anything and revamped Investing With Charles videos.
Have something you want us to talk about? Email thebullandthebear@moneyandmarkets.com and give us your thoughts.
Check out MoneyandMarkets.com, and sign up for our free newsletters that deliver you the most important and unbiased financial news, commentary, and actionable advice.
Also, follow us on:
Safe trading,
Matt Clark, CMSA®
Research Analyst, Money & Markets
Matt Clark is the research analyst for Money & Markets. He is a certified Capital Markets & Securities Analyst with the Corporate Finance Institute and a contributor to Seeking Alpha. Prior to joining Money & Markets, he was a journalist and editor for 25 years, covering college sports, business and politics.