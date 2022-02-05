After blockbuster deals from Sony and Microsoft, video game stocks look lucrative.

Consumers spend billions every year on consoles, accessories, computers and games … and the market is always growing.

A recent study by Juniper Research found that the global video game market was worth $155.9 billion in 2020. It’s projected to grow to $268.8 billion by 2025 — a 72.4% expansion in just five years.

U.S. consumers accounted for $32 billion (20%) of those purchases in 2020 alone!

And the competition for market share just ramped up in the last few weeks.

In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, I tell you the best way to profit after Sony Group Corp. (NYSE: SONY) and Microsoft Corp.’s (Nasdaq: MSFT) massive acquisitions.

Sony vs. Microsoft: A New Video Game Stock War

The battle over the $155 billion global video game industry had a five-gallon tank of gasoline and a box of matches thrown on it the last few weeks.

In the span of a month, two of the biggest console developers spent nearly $75 billion to buy well-known video game creators.

Microsoft announced it was acquiring Activision Blizzard Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI) for nearly $70 billion. A few weeks later, Sony said it was spending $3.6 billion to buy privately held Bungie Inc.

And this could be the tip of the acquisition iceberg.

In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, I compare these two video game stock giants and tell you who the real winner in the video game wars is.