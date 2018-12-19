Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has his own thoughts on why the stock market has been so volatile since September’s high, with December shaping up for its single-worst performance since 1931.

Mnuchin gave an interview with Bloomberg on Tuesday, and he said the effects of a financial-crisis-era Volcker rule and high-frequency trading are the two main culprits behind the market collapse since October, which has led to unprecedented asset volatility.

“In my opinion, market structure has led to a lot more volatility. Part of this is a combination of the market presence of high-frequency traders combined with the Volcker Rule,” Mnuchin said.

The Volcker Rule, named after former Fed Chair Paul Volcker, is a federal regulation that prohibits banks from conducting certain investment activities with their own accounts, limiting ownership of and relationship with hedge funds and private equity funds.

Its main purpose is to prevent banks from making certain types of speculative investments that contributed to the Great Recession in 2008.

The high-frequency trading Mnuchin is referring to is super-powered computers that execute transactions at lightning-quick speeds.

The Dow Jones Industrial is down about 7 percent right now and if it finishes the month there or lower, it will be the worst December on record since 1931, when the market dropped a staggering 17 percent.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also are on pace for a terrible December, the worst since 2008, mostly due to trade tensions between the U.S. and China, and rising interest rates.

And Mnuchin isn’t alone in placing blame for volatility on Wall Street’s market structure.

Per MarketWatch: