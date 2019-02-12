Even with record earnings thanks to the slashing of the corporate tax rate from 35 to 21 percent, Morgan Stanley is pointing out a trend it says is hard to stop, saying “Earnings Recession is here.”

The “earnings recession” also has Morgan Stanley slashing its 2019 S&P 500 growth forecast from 4.3 percent all the way down to 1 percent.

Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief U.S. equity strategist, is predicting a year-end finish at 2,750. It’s currently at 2,705 as of 3 p.m. Monday.

Per Bloomberg: