Four years ago, I was having a beer with a buddy of mine, and I asked him a hypothetical question: If you could only choose one entertainment medium — cable TV or Netflix— which would you choose, assuming the cost was the same?

I expected him to ponder it for a moment before answering. But I barely finished my sentence when he replied with: “Netflix. No question, Netflix.”

Stop and think about that. A standard Netflix subscription costs about $14. The typical cable bill can exceed $200 per month. When you consider cost, choosing Netflix is a no-brainer.

But even if offered at the same price, he would choose Netflix.

So would I. It’s more high-quality content than I’ll ever be able to watch in 100 lifetimes … on-demand … with no commercials.

Netflix changed the way we watch TV. Every other major media company — including the big boys like The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) and AT&T Inc.’s (NYSE: T) HBO — has made it their mission to copy them.

But while Netflix Inc. (Nasdaq: NFLX) is a transformational company, is it a good stock? Let’s give it a look using Adam O’Dell’s Green Zone Ratings system.

Netflix Stock’s Green Zone Rating

NFLX’s rating is subpar at just 43. Let’s do a deeper dive.

Growth — Netflix isn’t a complete slouch. It rates a 100 on growth. It is literally in the top fraction of 1% of all companies in our universe. This is a company that, in a little over a decade, transformed itself from a DVD-rental-by-mail service to the world’s first commercially-viable streaming company. In 2007, when Netflix started streaming, almost no one knew what “streaming video” meant. Today, Netflix has over 200 million paying subscribers. That’s growth.

Quality — Netflix also scores well on quality, with a rating of 91. The company sports healthy margins and competitive returns on investment, assets and equity. And NFLX is enjoying a virtuous cycle in which a larger subscriber base allows it to spend more on quality programming. That keeps subscribers coming back. There’s a lot to like here.

Volatility — But Netflix’s ratings drop off after that. It rates a 46 on volatility, meaning the company is more volatile than 61% of the stocks in our universe. It’s not unusual for a high-growth company to also have a lot of volatility.

Momentum — Netflix has enjoyed a phenomenal run. Its shares have risen by more than 100 times since 2009. Unfortunately, that blistering momentum has leveled off of late. Shares have traded in a range over the past year, giving Netflix a momentum rating of just 31.

You can see NFLX’s momentum and volatility at play in its stock chart below.

NFLX Has Traded Sideways Since July 2020

Value — Netflix also rates low based on value, with a score of 28. It’s not at all strange for a high-growth, high-quality company to rate low based on value. Investors pay up for growth. So, a low score here isn’t a deal breaker. But it’s a worry when paired with flat stock movement.

Size — As one of the FAANGs, Netflix is one of the largest and most widely recognized stocks out there today. It rates a 0 here.

Bottom line: Netflix is one of the great success stories of our generation.

It changed the way we watch media and massively lowered the cost of high-quality content. But at current prices, the stock isn’t a compelling buy.

