Today is Thursday, and you know what that means.

We’ll be covering stocks that have been newly rated as “Bullish” on my Green Zone Power Ratings system.

It’s an eclectic group today, ranging from lithium miners to lingerie retailers. The only tie that binds them is a score of 60 or higher on my six-factor system.

And historically, stocks with a “Bullish” rating have outperformed the market by double on average.

Let’s jump in, starting with the newest additions from the S&P 500 Index.

S&P 500 New Bulls

I ran my usual screen for S&P 500 companies that popped up as “Bullish” this week, and this is what I came up with:

At the top of the list is global packaging leader Amcor (AMCR), headquartered in Zurich. Amcor makes packaging for food, beverage, health care and personal-care products.

It may not be a particularly sexy company, but it boasts a “Strong Bullish” growth factor rating of 85.

At a time when inflation is cutting into profit margins, shaving even a few cents off of packaging costs helps.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) also makes the cut this week. HPE’s shares have been rocketing higher since March as Wall Street has come to view the company as a key AI infrastructure supplier.

Despite more than doubling, the shares are still reasonably priced according to my system. They rate a “Bullish” 63 on their value factor and an impressive “Strong Bullish” 99 on their momentum factor.

New Bulls Outside the S&P 500

Moving on, let’s look at the newly “Bullish” stocks outside of the S&P 500. I ran a screen for the top 20 stocks with the largest score increases over the past month, and this is what popped up:

The top three names all have one thing in common: they’re miners.

Impala Platinum Holdings (IMPUY) is a South African mining group and one of the world’s largest producers of platinum, palladium and rhodium.

While gold tends to be more widely recognized by investors as an anti-dollar hedge, the bullish case for platinum is wildly compelling right now.

Due to a decade of underinvestment, this year is projected to be the fourth consecutive year of deficits. The platinum supply hasn’t kept up with industrial demand, meaning that existing stockpiles have been depleted.

According to the World Platinum Investment Council, above-ground reserves are down by 49% since 2022.

Impala’s shares have already tripled since the beginning of 2025. But if we’re in the early innings of a real bull market in platinum, the uptrend is likely just getting started.

Lithium miner Elevra Lithium (ELVR) owns a flagship operation in Québec that is North America’s largest producing hard-rock lithium mine, targeting electric vehicles (EVs) and battery supply chains.

The U.S. government has taken an aggressive, hands-on approach in recent years in securing access to critical minerals like lithium. Elevra is a speculative stock, but its presence in North America makes it potentially interesting.

Speaking of Canadian miners, Regulus Resources (RGLSF) also made the list.

Regulus is a pre-production exploration company focused on its flagship AntaKori copper-gold-silver project in northern Peru. This is a wildly speculative play on metals that may not be profitable for years.

But that hasn’t stopped the share price from more than doubling over the past year.

Moving on, iconic lingerie retailer Victoria’s Secret (VSXY) is newly “Bullish” this week. But more than that, it’s returning from the dead.

Starting around 2018, the company fell into a downward spiral. The brand was stale and felt culturally out of touch. But perhaps worst of all, it lost its provocative image. It just wasn’t sexy anymore.

Under new CEO Hillary Super, the company revamped its strategy, brought back the VS Fashion Show after a six-year hiatus and leaned back into the brand’s risqué heritage image, even changing its ticker from VSCO to VSXY.

It seems to be working. The shares have tripled in value over the past year.

And finally, I’d like to highlight Industria de Diseño Textil SA (IDEXY), better known as Inditex. Inditex is the Spanish parent company of the fashion brand Zara.

Zara’s model is simple. It sells affordable “fast fashion.” If you want something trendy that won’t break the bank, Zara is your first stop.

With inflation still biting into budgets, Zara allows its shoppers to keep their closets current without breaking the bank.

The shares rate as “Bullish” on their momentum, quality and growth factors and as “Strong Bullish” on volatility. So, if we end up experiencing a bit of market turbulence this month, Inditex should weather the storm better than most.

To good profits,



Adam O’Dell

Editor, What My System Says Today