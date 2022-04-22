In this Marijuana Market Update, I look at the recent performance of the cannabis market.

I also dive into some interesting numbers concerning future cannabis sales and their economic impact.

Cannabis Market’s Recent Performance

First, let’s look at the one-year performance of the Money & Markets Cannabis Index:

The index is an equal-weighted value of all cannabis-related stocks on major exchanges with a market cap above $1 million.

After a lot of flat trading in the summer and fall of 2021, cannabis stocks took a big hit late in the year and continued their downward momentum into March.

However, later in March, stocks started to rebound, and we’re seeing another flat trading pattern.

For the last 12 months, our cannabis index is down around 39%.

We can turn to the year-to-date performance for a closer look:

We can see that cannabis stocks are averaging up in 2022.

There was a lot of flat trading in the first two months as the index needle barely moved. However, talk of the MORE Act in Congress, and the prospect of more states joining the legalization movement, pushed stocks higher into March.

Negative headlines out of Congress in late March pushed stocks back down, but we’ve seen a resurgence and the index value is up 3,000% from January 1, 2022 to April 18.

Cannabis’s Bright Future Despite Headwinds

Now, I’ll share some interesting data about the future of cannabis sales and the impact the cannabis market will have on the U.S. economy.

Analysis from the cannabis data firm New Frontier Data, released this year, shows the increase in projected U.S. legal cannabis sales.

The firm is projecting legal sales of around $32 billion in 2022 (I projected that sales this year would top $30 billion).

The analysis considers current state legalization efforts and the likelihood of new cannabis markets opening up by 2030.

From a projection of $32 billion in 2022, cannabis sales could grow to as much as $72 billion by 2030 — a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14%.

New Frontier Data factored in new adult-use markets in New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, Florida, Missouri, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

It also projected new medical-use markets in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Kansas, Texas and Idaho.

Even if none of those states’ legalization efforts come to fruition, sales could hit beyond $57 billion by 2030 — growing at a CAGR of 11%.

Either way, it shows strong sales growth for the cannabis market in the years to come.

This next chart shows even more potential for the cannabis market:

A study done by Marijuana Business Daily outlined the potential total economic impact of the U.S. cannabis industry.

In 2021, that total impact should reach around $81 billion. (These numbers haven’t been released yet.)

By 2026, the total impact of the U.S. cannabis market could reach as much as $157.8 billion — a 94.8% increase from 2021.

The total economic impact measures more than just tax dollars collected from sales — which is something highly touted by cannabis legalization advocates.

Projections suggest that for every $10 spent at marijuana retail locations, an additional $18 is injected into the economy, mostly coming at the local level. That $18 includes the day-to-day needs of cannabis industry employees.

And, of course, taxes play a part. State and local governments could collect millions of tax dollars to fund schools, roads and more.

All this tells me that the future of the U.S. cannabis market, even without federal legalization, is bright.

Strong sales growth and broad economic impacts spell good things for cannabis operators in the future.

Unfortunately, cannabis investors (thus far) have not responded to the potential strength of the market.

But smart investors like you could see this as an opportunity to get in now when stock prices are undervalued … and trade on more than just headlines.

