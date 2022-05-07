“And now for something completely different.”

Monty Python’s Flying Circus aired before I was born, but I spent many nights watching reruns of the comedy troupe as a kid.

What does this have to do with this week’s podcast?

Well, we’re changing things up.

Our proprietary Stock Power Ratings system drives so much of what we do at Money & Markets. And now it’s going to be at the core of my new weekly podcast.

In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, I walk through our Stock Power Ratings system, tell you about our new free email — Stock Power Daily — and offer some analysis of a top-rated stock.

Stock Power Ratings System Breakdown

We have a great tool available for free on our website.

It’s called the Stock Power Ratings system. You can access it from any page on our site. Just check the top-right corner for this button:

Chief Investment Strategist Adam O’Dell created this system as a way to rate stocks on a simple zero to 100 scale using three technical metrics (momentum, size and volatility) and three fundamental metrics (value, quality and growth).

The higher the score, the better the stock performs on those metrics.

In the example above, you can see Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL) scores a 95 on quality. The stock is in the top 5% of all the stocks we rate on that metric.

Our system rates thousands of stocks and breaks each one down by these metrics to give you a complete look at a potential investment.

In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, I walk you through how I used Adam’s system to find a top company featured in my new Stock Power Daily.

And I tell you what all of this means for our podcast in the coming weeks.

The Bull & The Bear

Led by Adam O’Dell and a team of finance journalists, traders and experts, Money & Markets gives you the information you need to make money in any market.

You can listen to The Bull & The Bear on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Google Podcasts. Make sure to subscribe and leave us a review.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos, including my weekly Marijuana Market Update.

Have something you want us to talk about? Email Feedback@MoneyAndMarkets.com, and give us your thoughts.

Check out MoneyandMarkets.com, and sign up for our free newsletters that deliver you the guidance you need to make money — no matter what the market throws at you.

Also, follow me on Twitter.

Safe trading,

Matt Clark, CMSA®

Research Analyst, Money & Markets

Matt Clark is the research analyst for Money & Markets. He’s the host of our podcast, The Bull & The Bear, as well as the Marijuana Market Update. He’s also a certified Capital Markets and Securities Analyst through the Corporate Finance Institute. Before joining the team, he spent 25 years as an investigative journalist and editor — covering everything from politics to business.