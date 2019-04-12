New York Democrats blocked a bill Tuesday that would have expanded college tuition aid for Gold Star families a week after approving a state budget that included $27 million in tuition aid for so-called “Dreamers.”

“It’s disgraceful. Soldiers who lay down their lives and make the ultimate sacrifice represent the best of us.

Gold Star families include the children of deceased U.S. military veterans, while Dreamers are the children of illegal immigrants.

The Assembly’s Higher Education Committee voted 15 to 11 to shelve the bipartisan bill, ending its chances for a floor vote during the current session.

Just last week, lawmakers passed a $175 billion state budget that included $27 million to provide tuition aid for the undocumented immigrants.

