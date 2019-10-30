Even with the S&P 500 ticking up to new record highs, the latest CNBC Fed Survey shows there is rising concerns over a possible recession, growing division over monetary policy and worries over both President Donald Trump’s economic policies and the Democrats looking to unseat him.

According to CNBC’s survey, nearly 80% of the respondents say the Federal Reserve will cut rates at its Federal Open Market Committee meeting this week, the third rate cut in four months which altogether are the first cuts in more than a decade.

However, 63% believe this is the final cut of the year with the next one coming in 2020, according to the fund managers, economists and strategists surveyed.

Nearly 40% say they think the Fed is done cutting rates at least though 2020.