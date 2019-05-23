North Korea’s state-run media KCNA agency slammed former Vice President and 2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden on Wednesday, calling him a “fool of low IQ” and a “snob bereft of elementary quality as human being.”

“He is self-praising himself as being the most popular presidential candidate. This is enough to make a cat laugh,” the outlet wrote in a commentary piece that also makes fun of him for falling asleep during a speech by then-President Barack Obama in 2011.

In addition to insulting Biden’s intelligence, KCNA said he “had the temerity to insult the supreme leadership” of North Korea during a recent campaign stop.

“Explicitly speaking, we will never pardon anyone who dare provoke the supreme leadership of the DPRK but will certainly make them pay for it,” KCNA wrote.

Biden reportedly went after Trump at a rally over the weekend for embracing “dictators and tyrants like (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and (North Korean Leader) Kim Jong Un.”

Biden did however applaud Trump for walking away from the nuclear summit in February.

“He did the right thing by walking away,” Biden said. “A bad deal is worse then no deal.”

Biden’s campaign then went on the attack against KCNA and North Korea, saying it was no surprise they want Trump in the White House.

Per The Hill:

“As Vice President Biden said in Philadelphia, Donald Trump ’embraces dictators and tyrants like Putin and Kim Jong Un’ while alienating our closest allies. That is antithetical to who we are and it has to change,” Andrew Bates, the Biden presidential campaign’s director of rapid response, told The Hill in a statement. “Trump has also been repeatedly tricked into making major concessions to the murderous regime in Pyongyang while getting nothing in return. Given Vice President Biden’s record of standing up for American values and interests, it’s no surprise that North Korea would prefer that Donald Trump remain in the White House,” he added.

Also on Saturday, Biden called Kim a “thug” and mentioned he had his uncle executed.