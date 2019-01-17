Controversial freshman Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) just scored her first major political victory, one that is sure to turn heads on Wall Street after she secured a seat on the powerful House Financial Services Committee, led by the also controversial Maxine Waters (D-Calif.).

Ocasio-Cortez, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America who has previously discussed breaking up big Wall Street banks, made the announcement in a series of Tweets, saying: “Financial Services is one of just four exclusive committees in the House. It oversees big banks, lending, & the financial sector. I am very grateful for the opportunity to sit on this committee as a freshman, and look forward to working under the leadership of @RepMaxineWaters!”

I want to be very clear about how successful the work of grassroots organizers and activists have been in helping Progressives secure appointments to the powerful Financial Services Committee. It starts, as w/ many amazing developments, w/ everyday people paying attention. https://t.co/oKBI0OXCAz — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 16, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez, 29, has degrees in economics and international relations, though, it is rare for first-year members of Congress to attain a seat on such a powerful committee.

