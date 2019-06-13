Paul Tudor Jones: Fed Rate Cut Coming, Investors Do This …

Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones said Wednesday that investors should begin adjusting their portfolios in preparation for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut he believes is coming soon.

According to Jones, be prepared to bet on falling rates and rising gold, and against the U.S. dollar and “at some point” stocks “at least initially,” CNBC said.

The reason for the cut? Tariffs weighing on an already slowing global economy, Jones said.

“I didn’t think we’d have a first cut in 2019,” Jones said. “I don’t think we would have had that had we not gotten into this tariff battle, and so it has accelerated everything.”

Per CNBC: