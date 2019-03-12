Pence Looks to Limit GOP Defections for Senate’s Wall Declaration Vote

With a Senate vote on nullifying Donald Trump’s border wall emergency declaration looming, Vice President Mike Pence is meeting privately with Republican senators to try and limit defections and embarrassment for the party and its president.

The vote is all but decided as four GOP senators have already said they’ll vote with Democrats to strike down the emergency declaration. The vote needs a simple 51-vote majority and there are 47 Democrats in the Senate.

A measure has already passed the Democrat-controlled House to nullify the declaration, though, Trump will exercise his veto powers and it will most likely end up for the courts to decide its legality.

Pence will reportedly meet with Sens. Thom Tillis (N.C.), Lamar Alexander (Tenn.) and Mike Lee (Utah), who are reportedly on the fence about whether to join the Democrats in rebuking the president’s authority.

The four GOP senators are Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Thom Tillis of North Carolina Rand Paul of Kentucky. Paul said he thinks the Supreme Court will ultimately strike the declaration down as unconstitutional because it takes power away from Congress, a co-equal branch of the U.S. government.

