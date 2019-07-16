Thiel: ‘Elizabeth Warren Is the Dangerous One’

Trump supporting Silicon Valley pariah Peter Thiel has been making headlines this week, calling for an investigation into Google for its “treasonous decision to work with” China. And now the billionaire Facebook board member and investor says Elizabeth Warren is the most “dangerous” Democratic hopeful for the 2020 nomination.

“All the others are almost equally unimpressive, in that it’s all identity politics in one flavor or another. I’m most scared by Elizabeth Warren. I think she’s the one who’s actually talking about the economy, which is the only thing … that I think matters by far the most.”

The reason Warren, a Massachusetts senator, poses such a risk to incumbent President Donald Trump is because she’s the only Democrat who is talking about important issues like the economy and, whether you like or agree with them or not, pushing a plethora of policy ideas.

“Elizabeth Warren is the dangerous one,” Thiel said on Fox News’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

During a speech on Sunday, Thiel called for the FBI and CIA to investigate tech rival Google and parent company Alphabet, arguing the world’s largest search engine had been infiltrated by Chinese intelligence.

Thiel said investigators should ask three questions of Alphabet:

“Number one, how many foreign intelligence agencies have infiltrated your Manhattan Project for AI? “Number two, does Google’s senior management consider itself to have been thoroughly infiltrated by Chinese intelligence? “Number three, is it because they consider themselves to be so thoroughly infiltrated that they have engaged in the seemingly treasonous decision to work with the Chinese military and not with the US military … because they are making the sort of bad, short-term rationalistic [decision] that if the technology doesn’t go out the front door, it gets stolen out the backdoor anyway?”

On “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Thiel reiterated his calls for an investigation, noting Google’s “Manhattan Project for AI.”

“I would naturally think this would draw the attention of foreign intelligence agencies,” he said.

Thiel was largely unknown until 2016 when he was one of the few (only?) Silicon Valley investors to endorse Trump, speaking at the Republican National Convention and donating $1.25 million to the Trump campaign.

Trump tweeted Tuesday his administration “will take a look” at Thiel’s claims of treasonous activity.

“Billionaire Tech Investor Peter Thiel believes Google should be investigated for treason,” Trump tweeted. “He accuses Google of working with the Chinese Government… A great and brilliant guy who knows this subject better than anyone! The Trump Administration will take a look!”