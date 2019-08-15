Marijuana Markets: A POTcast features Banyan Hill Publishing analyst Anthony Planas, bringing you the latest cannabis industry news and investment advice.

On this week’s episode, the latest pot stock earnings are in. Tilray, Charlotte’s Web and Acreage shares are down. MediPharm Labs is up. Here’s why. Plus, Canopy Growth Corp.’s double play for U.S. market access, and three reasons for the “massive and unsustainable” value gap between U.S. and Canadian pot producers.

