Planas: Marijuana Markets: A POTcast, Thursday, August 8

Marijuana Markets: A POTcast features Banyan Hill Publishing analyst Anthony Planas, bringing you the latest cannabis industry news and investment advice.

On this week’s episode, Congress is considering a bill that allows banks and credit unions to work with marijuana companies in states where it’s legal. A cannabis research firm’s latest report shows a shift from black-market products to packaged consumer goods. Arizona Beverage Co.’s new deal will infuse CBD and THC in its teas. A look at Canadian producers GW Pharmaceuticals, Cronos Group and Aphria Inc.’s share price movement. Plus, a new pot IPO joined the Nasdaq.

Check back each Thursday afternoon for Marijuana Markets: A POTcast, here on Money and Markets. In addition to Planas’ YouTube channel and his article feed at BanyanHill.com, you can also follow along each day on Twitter @ThePotStockGuru, where Planas serves up his takes on the most important news to cannabis investors.

Share your concerns, comments and questions for Anthony below.