Planas: Marijuana Markets: A POTcast, Saturday, Dec. 14

Marijuana Markets: a POTcast features Banyan Hill Publishing analyst Anthony Planas, bringing you the latest cannabis industry news and investment advice.

On this week’s episode, Planas talks about Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) naming a new CEO this week, which caused a fake rally across the cannabis sector of the stock market. He also breaks down GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) posting strong phase 3 clinical results. But it didn’t stop short sellers from piling on.

 

Check back each Saturday morning for Marijuana Markets: A POTcast, here on Money and Markets. In addition to Planas’ YouTube channel and his article feed at BanyanHill.com, you can also follow along each day on Twitter @ThePotStockGuru, where Planas serves up his takes on the most important news to cannabis investors.

