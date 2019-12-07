Marijuana Markets: a POTcast features Banyan Hill Publishing analyst Anthony Planas, bringing you the latest cannabis industry news and investment advice.

On this week’s episode, Planas talks about the cannabis sector sales boom that happened over the Thanksgiving break. He also breaks down GrowGeneration Corp.’s (NASDAQ: GRWG) lackluster opening on the Nasdaq exchange. To finish the episode off, Planas talks about Indus Holdings’ continuous struggle with mounting losses and weak operations.



Check back each Saturday morning for Marijuana Markets: A POTcast, here on Money and Markets. In addition to Planas’ YouTube channel and his article feed at BanyanHill.com, you can also follow along each day on Twitter @ThePotStockGuru, where Planas serves up his takes on the most important news to cannabis investors.

For our friends: Former Speaker of the House John Boehner reveals why he’s going all in on cannabis. Click here to learn more and decide if cannabis investments would be a good addition to your portfolio.

Share your concerns, comments and questions for Anthony below.