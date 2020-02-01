Marijuana Markets: a POTcast features Banyan Hill Publishing analyst Anthony Planas, bringing you the latest cannabis industry news and investment advice.

On this week’s episode Planas discusses cannabis extractor MediPharm Labs (Toronto: LABS), who is suing Hexo Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) for roughly C$10 million in missed payments. But he doesn’t think the markets have priced in what this means for HEXO’s future. He also talks about how Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) and Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) both raised cash through stock offerings. He explains why this is a great sign in the current market. And finally, Planas discusses Evolve Funds, which is shuttering three of its marijuana-based ETFs due to a lack of interest. Watch to find out why he thinks this is a great contrarian signal.





