Marijuana Markets, A POTcast: Coronavirus’ Effect on Cannabis Sector

Marijuana Markets: a POTcast features Banyan Hill Publishing analyst Anthony Planas, bringing you the latest cannabis industry news and investment advice.

On this week’s episode, Planas takes a look at how the coronavirus is affecting the cannabis sector. He also breaks down his bullish and bearish stances in the cannabis sector (CGC, ACB, APHA, HEXO, TCNNF, CRLBF and more). Be sure to comment below with any stocks he might’ve missed. And your thoughts on the ones he covered.

Check back each Saturday morning for Marijuana Markets: A POTcast, here on Money and Markets. In addition to Planas’ YouTube channel and his article feed at BanyanHill.com, you can also follow along each day on Twitter @ThePotStockGuru, where Planas serves up his takes on the most important news to cannabis investors.

For our friends: Former Speaker of the House John Boehner reveals why he’s going all in on cannabis. Click here to learn more and decide if cannabis investments would be a good addition to your portfolio.

Share your concerns, comments and questions for Anthony below.

