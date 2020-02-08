Planas: Marijuana Markets, A POTcast: The Cannabis Exec Exodus
Marijuana Markets: a POTcast features Banyan Hill Publishing analyst Anthony Planas, bringing you the latest cannabis industry news and investment advice.
On this week’s episode, Planas talks about how at least seven cannabis companies have seen executive turnover in 2020 so far. The trend of axing CEOs is due to faltering businesses — whether that is from failings or fraud is yet to be seen. One of the most notable is MedMen’s CEO, Adam Bierman. Shares briefly rallied after his long-awaited departure.
Aurora Cannabis finally has a bit of good news to celebrate. Its Aurora Rivers facility marks its third EU GMP certification, which will help it supply the growing German medical market. Of course, after Planas’ podcast was published, Aurora’s CEO stepped down Thursday.
