Marijuana Markets: a POTcast features Banyan Hill Publishing analyst Anthony Planas, bringing you the latest cannabis industry news and investment advice.

On this week’s episode, Planas does another deep dive on two Canadian licensed producers, Aphria Inc. and OrganiGram Holdings Inc. Both companies reported earnings this week, and while Aphria fell short of investor enthusiasm, OrganiGram shook off a losing streak and rallied more than 25%. Planas breaks down both reports to bring you insights on where the stock prices could head. He also covers Planet 13’s flat-lining sales and why this could spell trouble for the Las Vegas operator.

