Marijuana Markets: a POTcast features Banyan Hill Publishing analyst Anthony Planas, bringing you the latest cannabis industry news and investment advice.

On this week’s episode, Planas talks about his most anticipated topics for 2020. First, he talks about how Illinois has officially become a state that allows adults age 21 and up to legally use marijuana recreationally. He then goes into how Canada is ramping up on Cannabis 2.0 (legal edibles, vapes and infused drinks), but not all producers are going to win out. Planas goes on to discuss Aurora taking a deep dive into edibles and more.

