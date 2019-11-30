Select Page

Planas: Marijuana Markets: A POTcast, Saturday, Nov. 30

Nov 30, 2019

Marijuana Markets: a POTcast features Banyan Hill Publishing analyst Anthony Planas, bringing you the latest cannabis industry news and investment advice.

On this week’s episode, Planas does a deep dive on the MORE Act, a proposal to decriminalize marijuana in the U.S. that is making headlines, but it’s unlikely to make it to the president’s desk. He also talks about a tiny hydroponic company listing on the Nasdaq, and Charlotte’s Web, which enjoyed a brief rally after earnings.

Check back each Saturday morning for Marijuana Markets: A POTcast, here on Money and Markets. In addition to Planas’ YouTube channel and his article feed at BanyanHill.com, you can also follow along each day on Twitter @ThePotStockGuru, where Planas serves up his takes on the most important news to cannabis investors.

