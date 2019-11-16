Marijuana Markets: a POTcast features Banyan Hill Publishing analyst Anthony Planas, bringing you the latest cannabis industry news and investment advice.

The cannabis industry is in a slump — shares are down, even with companies growing revenue. Cronos, Medipharm Labs and Organigram all announced quarterly earnings. In this week’s episode Planas breaks down how each company fared. He also discusses the vaping crisis and its development in the U.S., and recent news that may limit the use of CBD in medicine.