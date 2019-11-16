Select Page

Planas: Marijuana Markets: A POTcast, Saturday, Nov. 16

Posted by | Nov 16, 2019 | ,

Planas: Marijuana Markets: A POTcast, Saturday, Nov. 16

Marijuana Markets: a POTcast features Banyan Hill Publishing analyst Anthony Planas, bringing you the latest cannabis industry news and investment advice.

The cannabis industry is in a slump — shares are down, even with companies growing revenue. Cronos, Medipharm Labs and Organigram all announced quarterly earnings. In this week’s episode Planas breaks down how each company fared. He also discusses the vaping crisis and its development in the U.S., and recent news that may limit the use of CBD in medicine.

Check back each Saturday morning for Marijuana Markets: A POTcast, here on Money and Markets. In addition to Planas’ YouTube channel and his article feed at BanyanHill.com, you can also follow along each day on Twitter @ThePotStockGuru, where Planas serves up his takes on the most important news to cannabis investors.

Pot stocks have already entered the “acceleration phase” — learn everything you need to know to invest at the Marijuana Investment Symposium: https://pro.banyanhill.com/m/1394336

Share your concerns, comments and questions for Anthony below.

Recommended For You

Netflix Don Bilson

Analyst Who Discovered Buffett, Icahn Moves Says Someone Big Buying Netflix

Planas: Marijuana Markets: A POTcast, Sept. 28, 2019

Planas: Marijuana Markets: A POTcast, Saturday, Nov. 9

Market Data by TradingView